1 man killed, 3 others injured after shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was killed and three others injured after a shooting on Monday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Lyell Avenue for the report of ShotSpotter activity. Upon arrival, they were flagged down by a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

They also found the man — in his 20s — in a vehicle in a parking lot near by with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A short time after the shooting on Lyell Ave two males (both in their 20s) showed up separately at Rochester General Hospital and University of Rochester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. They were both dropped off by private vehicles,” a release from RPD reads.

Investigators are working to determine if these two men were shot in the same incident that occurred on Lyell Avenue.

This marks five people shot over the last 24 hours — one man was shot earlier near Angle Street — and is now in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.