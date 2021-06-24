4 hospitalized, including 2 minors, after shooting at Buffalo park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two adults and two children were shot Wednesday evening at JFK Park on the 100 block of Hickory Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say a man entered the park and opened fire. The current condition of the four victims is as follows:

21-year-old Buffalo male, serious condition

24-year-old Buffalo male, stable condition

14-year-old Buffalo male, stable condition

8-year-old Buffalo male, stable condition

Authorities said initial investigation revealed the shooting victims suffered “various injuries.” They were taken to local hospitals. There’s no word on if the shooter has been caught.