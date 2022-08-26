ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was shot early Friday morning, Rochester Police Department officers announced Friday.

The victim arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by car just before 2 a.m., officers said. The victim was uncooperative, and gave numerous false locations, officers said, “unnecessarily extending the investigation.”

It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.

At the same time that the victim was dropped off, Public Safety officers with the University of Rochester said they observed a dark vehicle was parked in the middle of the street in front of the emergency room entrance.

When approached by officers, the driver fled, crashing in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue. The driver of the car was taken into custody, and several other occupants fled.

Police said the involvement between the victim and the vehicle is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.