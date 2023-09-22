ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee on trial for two murders in the City of Rochester was found guilty Friday in one of the cases.

Tyrone Jiggetts Jr. was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the 2022 shooting death of 41-year-old Juan Pena-Mendez.

Mendez was found dead in a car in his driveway on Rialto Street on February 26, 2022. He had been shot multiple times.

Investigators identified Jiggetts, 28, as the suspect. He was on parole for an attempted criminal possession of a weapon conviction at the time.

“Tyrone Jiggetts was given the opportunity to re-enter society and become a productive citizen,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Friday. “Instead of staying away from illegal weapons and abiding by the law, he violently killed Juan Pena Mendez and had no qualms regarding the possession of multiple illegal firearms.”

Jiggetts is scheduled to be sentenced on November 8.

He was also tried for the January 19, 2022 murder of 30-year-old Luis Morales on North Clinton Avenue. The jury did not reach a verdict in that case, which will be retried at a later date.