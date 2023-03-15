The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man found guilty of an April 2022 murder on Chili Avenue was sentenced Wednesday.

Rakeem Lane, 33, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the shooting death of Javon Sampson. That includes 25 years to life for second degree murder and five years for criminal possession of a weapon.

Sampson died in the hospital nine days after the April 9, 2022 shooting. Investigators said he and Lane knew each other, and video evidence linked Lane to the crime.

“The murder of Javon Sampson was violent, senseless, and put many people in danger,” said Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Matthew Schwartz. “I am content that one more dangerous individual is unable to further promote violence in our community.”