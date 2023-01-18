ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene of the party and demanded to see McKnight.

Prosecutors say Albert-Brown shot McKnight three times once he arrived.

McKnight died on December 5. Albert-Brown was arrested January 20, 2022. He was found guilty of second degree murder on Wednesday.

“Rashad Albert-Brown used an illegal weapon and shot Tarrell McKnight over a bruised ego,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Wednesday. “Mr. Albert-Brown proved that he is an ongoing danger to our community and is best served in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

Albert-Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on February 27.