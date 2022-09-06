ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old boy was injured from shattered glass after a series of gunfire hit an occupied home on Emerson Street early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Emerson and Santee Street just after midnight for the report of shots fired into a house.

Once at the location, they found evidence that a residence in the 400 block of Emerson Street was struck. Inside were 10 young adults, one of which was thought to have been shot, but was later determined he was struck by broken glass caused by flying bullets.

Officials say he was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No other occupants were hurt during the shooting, according to authorities.

Shortly after the incident, officers were called to the same area for a large fight but found nothing when they responded. Anyone with information on the shooting or the fight is asked to call 911.

