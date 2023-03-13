ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A convicted sex offender will be in court Monday morning for the killing of a 65-year-old woman in September.

On Sept. 24, 2022, police found a woman on Pearce Street who died of blunt-force trauma to her head and neck.

According to police, the victim, later identified as 65-year-old Mary Simzer, was the victim of a murder and a sexual assault.

54-year-old Ronald Lagasse was identified as a suspect and arrested. Lagasse was charged with second-degree murder.

Lagasse was previously convicted back in 1997 of third-degree rape, which makes him a level 3 sex offender. According to the Monroe County DA’s Office, it’s possible more charges could be brought.

Lagasse is due in court at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.