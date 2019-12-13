Sex offender arrested for operating meth lab

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Seneca County man has been arrested after police said they found a meth lab, guns and ammunition in his home.
26-year-old Benjamin Nichols is a level two sex offender and was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Nichols was charged with:
- criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree
- unlawful manufacture of Methamphetamine in the third degree
- 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- criminal possession of a firearm
- sex offender failure to register address
- 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- 3 counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia
- criminal possession of a controlled substance
Because Nichols is a registered sex offender, he is not allowed to possess firearms, and must register his address.
Upon investigation, police found multiple rifles, a 9 mm handgun, methamphetamine, metal knuckles, digital scales and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammo.
Nichols is at the Seneca County Correctional Facility on no bail pending a hearing.