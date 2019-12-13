Sex offender arrested for operating meth lab

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Seneca County man has been arrested after police said they found a meth lab, guns and ammunition in his home.

26-year-old Benjamin Nichols is a level two sex offender and was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Nichols was charged with:

criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree

unlawful manufacture of Methamphetamine in the third degree

2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

criminal possession of a firearm

sex offender failure to register address

2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

3 counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia

criminal possession of a controlled substance

Because Nichols is a registered sex offender, he is not allowed to possess firearms, and must register his address.

Upon investigation, police found multiple rifles, a 9 mm handgun, methamphetamine, metal knuckles, digital scales and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammo.

Nichols is at the Seneca County Correctional Facility on no bail pending a hearing.