ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seven men face allegations of running an illegal gambling service in Rochester, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, local and state law enforcement were investigating reports of illegal gambling on Blossom Road.

Investigators said that two of the defendants — Louis P. Ferrari II and Dominic Sprague — ran an illegal gambling room on Blossom Road starting around October 2020. Tomasso Sessa is accused of managing the room.

It was also alleged that Ferrari ran an illegal sports betting book online, managed individual bettors, and laundered the illegal money through his business Ferrari Excavating.

Sprague was identified as a sub-agent under Ferrari and allegedly collected money at his pawn shop in Greece, with the help of an employee named James Civiletti.

Investigators said another individual — Anthony Amato — was the administrator of the sports betting book website, with Joseph Lombardo and Jeffrey Boscarino working as sub-agents for the website.

On April 17, 2021, authorities executed a search warrant at the address on Blossom Rd. where they allegedly interrupted an illegal card game. Several unknown individuals fled the scene and eight people were detained.

Law enforcement seized several items, including documents, money, and gambling chips with the Ferrari logo.

The suspects may face charges ranging from conspiracy to defraud the United States to illegal gambling. The specific citations include: