ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several items were damaged inside Savoia Pastry Shoppe on Clifford Ave. after a burglary Thursday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officers say they responded to Savoia’s Wednesday just after 1 a.m. for the report of a burglary.

An investigation by RPD showed one person broke the glass out of a door and entered Savoia’s to steal items from inside.

Photo of door that was broken at Savoia Pastry Shoppe (Adam Chodak / News 8 WROC)

The owner of Savoia’s told News 8 that both cash registers were damaged and the side door was broken.

He added that this is the second time that the bakery has been hit in six weeks.

The incident remains under investigation. RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.