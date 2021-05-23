Several houses struck by gunfire, man hospitalized after shooting on Pardee St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a 21-year-old was hospitalized and several houses were struck by gunfire after a shooting overnight on the city’s northeast side.

Police say officers responded to the area of Pardee Street, between Joseph Avenue and Remingston Street, for a ShotSpotter activation.

As officers were en-route, police say 911 received a call about a person being shot. A 21-year-old man, with at least one gunshot wound, then arrived at an area hospital by a private vehicle, police say. Officials say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say several houses on Pardee Street were struck, but no additional injuries were reported.

There are no suspect in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.