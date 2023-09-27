ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several cars on Boardman Street near Monroe Avenue were damaged overnight into Wednesday.

Residents were seen cleaning broken glass both inside their vehicles and off of the roadway. Many of the car owners are covering the busted windows with saran wrap.

This incident comes days after over 30 cars were found with their windows smashed in three different areas in the city. On that day, a Hyundai was also stolen off of Brighton Street and was wrecked on Bay Street.

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Police Department on these incidents. This story will be updated as more information is revealed.