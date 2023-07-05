ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating six shootings that occurred at different locations within two hours overnight into Wednesday.

The first shooting occurred late Tuesday evening. Around 10:55 p.m., officers found a 29-year-old man who was shot on North Goodman Street. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the same time as that investigation, RPD learned that there was a person who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. They said that the 30-year-old man was shot in his upper body around the area of Cottage Street and Jefferson Avenue. His injuries are also non-life-threatening.

Around 11:48 p.m., officers said that a 19-year-old man was shot at Martin Luther King Park. He was taken to Strong with non-life-threatening injuries.

After that investigation, RPD investigated Quamina Drive and Widman Street for gunshots being fired. They found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to his lower body. She was taken to Strong with non-life-threatening injuries.

During this investigation, officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot on Widman St. and Rauber St. and was taken to Strong via private vehicle. He too has non-life-threatening injuries.

Lastly, RPD said that two people walked into Strong Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them was a 22-year-old man who was shot around Sterling Street and Sylvan Street. The other is a 23-year-old man who was shot on Webster Avenue. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody for any of the shootings and RPD is currently working to investigate each of them.

