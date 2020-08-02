Seven arrested overnight near East and Alexander in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Seven people were arrested overnight Sunday in Rochester in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street in Rochester.
Rochester Police officers charged five adults with violating the local emergency order and two adults were charged with disorderly conduct.
The increased police presence in the East and Alexander Bar District comes a week after a large fight broke out in that area that resulted in one woman arrested and two men shot the weekend before.