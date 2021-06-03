Irondequoit police update at 1 p.m. on dismemberment death, missing person of interest

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department, the New York State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, and the Monroe County District Attorney will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. today to provide an update on the investigation into the suspicious death of a woman last week.

On Wednesday, IPD officials announced that human remains discovered by a civilian Monday at Durand Lake have been identified as 37-year-old Lisa Shuler, who was found dead and in a “state of dismemberment” outside a home on Culver Road on May 25.

Police say Seth Larson continues to be a person of interest.

Larson is 40-years-old, 5’9″ with tattoos on both forearms and either short, brown hair or a shaved head. Police say Larson drives a 2011 blue Nissan Juke with the New York license plate FTP6756.

Police say they responded to the 4300 block of Culver Road around 5 p.m. last Tuesday for a welfare check, requested by a family friend who had not heard from the victim in a few days.

Once on scene, officers found Shuler dead outside the residence. Police say Shuler and Larson have known each other for about 10 years and that Larson had a DWI arrest several years ago.

The police are asking for anyone with information about this case, or Larson’s whereabouts, to contact them.

“If they wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers,” Laird said. “Call IPD at 585-336-6000, extension 2200, call 911 or anonymous at Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or roccrimestoppers.com.”

Jerel Goff has known Lisa Shuler since their days in junior high; they both graduated from Spencerport High School in 2002.

“She was just a great person,” Goff said. “Always having a smile on her face, always a good person. And I started reading the details of the case, and I haven’t been able to sleep — have not been able to sleep since. It’s really tough.”

Goff intends to find a way to honor Shuler and support her family.

“I know that for a fact, whenever I was going through something she was always there to listen,” said Goff. “She always had an open mind, and a very big heart. For someone to be such a good person, someone to smile all the time. No one deserves that, she doesn’t deserve that. Her family needs justice. She needs justice.”

Shuler was a student at the Isabella Graham Hart School or Nursing, where there will be a “bubble release” at 4 p.m. Thursday to honor her memory.

