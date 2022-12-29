ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A list compiling the Top 10 most unusual finds at airport security checkpoints of the year from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) includes a September incident from Rochester — ranked at number four.

In September, a Syracuse man was detained after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport.

TSA recalls the situation when the security team at the Rochester airport asked a passenger, who was wearing a sling on his arm, to remove it and place it in a big after it triggered an alarm.

According to TSA, the traveler gave his sling to the security and described it to officers as heavy because of metal that was in it. The extra weight was revealed to be a loaded handgun concealed inside, after closer inspection.

TSA adds the traveler told officials he forgot that he had the loaded gun with him.

For the full list of the most unusual finds from TSA, click the link here.