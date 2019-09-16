Sentencing today for former RPD officer found guilty of assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Michael Sippel, a now-former Rochester police officer, is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Sippel was found guilty of third degree assault back in May. Sippel’s termination from the Rochester Police Department was effective the date of his conviction, according to officials.

Sippel’s conviction was a result from an on-duty assault that was captured on police-worn body cameras. That footage was used during the trial and then released to the public.

The victim of the assault, Christopher Pate, suffered serious injuries in the May 2018 incident, which was ultimately found to be a case of mistaken identity. During Sippel’s trial, Pate testified on the record about the assault he endured, which included fractures to his skull and jaw.

Another Rochester police officer at the incident, Spencer McAvoy, was suspended without pay after the attack, but a grand jury only indicted Sippel. McAvoy’s status is still suspended with pay pending the conclusion of internal departmental proceedings, according to RPD officials.

Last month, Pate filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Rochester, the RPD, Sippel, McAvoy and an officer Collins.

In regards to the civil lawsuit, City of Rochester officials released this statement at the time:

“The City will not comment on pending litigation in order to protect the interest of taxpayers.”

The full body cam footage of the incident released following the trial led to community leaders like Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary to speak out.

“I can tell you we don’t train that,” Singletary said in July. “It was conduct that was unbecoming. I think the process worked here, the officer was held accountable, one of the officers is no longer a member of the Rochester Police Department, so I think the system works. What we hope to happen is that this never happens again. Accountability is the word of the day moving forward — accountability.”

Christopher Pate's full civil lawsuit:

