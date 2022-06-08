ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who was convicted last month of trying to kill a Rochester police officer in 2019 is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Keith Williams was found guilty in May of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault upon a police officer, and assault in the first degree.

Williams was found guilty of stabbing Rochester police officer Denny Wright in the face and lower body two and a half years ago. As a result of the attack, Wright lost his eyesight.

Williams was deemed competent to stand trial in 2020 in connection to the charges he’s faced in connection to the October 4, 2019 incident on Peck Street.

Williams faces 40-years-to-life in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

This was not Williams’ first run-in with local law enforcement as he was in and out of courtrooms many times throughout 2019.

Officer Wright underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 WROC (@News_8) October 25, 2019

In an interview with News 8’s Adam Chodak, Officer Wright spoke about the challenges of overcoming the injuries and what’s next for himself and his family.

“I’ve been doing exceptional considering the circumstance that I’m currently in, it’s a big learning curve to all-of-the-sudden-loss of eyesight, but it is a doable situation and I’m moving forward and learning every day,” Wright said.

Wright has spent more than two decades with the Rochester Police Department and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.

The @RochesterNYPD officer with the white hair – he's the one stabbed last week. 2 years ago Denny nominated his wife, Sonia, an RCSD teacher, for a Golden Apple. Sonia snuck me this video of Denny and other officers dancing with her students. Folks, this man is a saint. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1LRiQXtfA2 — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) October 7, 2019

