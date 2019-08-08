Sentencing adjourned for 2 who plotted to bomb upstate NY Muslim community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the four suspects who plotted an attack on an upstate New York Muslim community were supposed to be sentenced Thursday, but that court appointment was adjourned.

Andrew Crysel and Brian Colaneri pleaded guilty to conspiracy in June. The two Greece residents face up to 12 years in prison.

It all started back in January when Crysel and Colaneri, along with Vincent Vetromile and Nicholas Pheilshifter were found in possession of almost two dozen guns and three bombs.

They planned to attack the Muslim community of Islamberg in Delaware County, New York.

Vetromile and Pheilshifter also pleaded guilty. Vetromile faces seven to 12 years in prison for terrorism and weapons charges. Pheilsifter was 16 at the time of arrests. He’ll go to a children’s detention center until he’s 18, and then to state prison.

