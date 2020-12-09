Sentence handed down in slain toddler case

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Daquan Parker mugshot. (Rensselaer County)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daquan Parker of Schenectady has been sentenced to 14 years in prison along with a five-year term of post-release supervision for his role in the death of 3-year-old Mayjor Douglas.

He was sentenced virtually after 10 a.m. by Rensselaer County Judge Jennifer Sober.

Officials ruled the death a homicide in December 2019, and charged then-20-year-old Parker, a reported acquaintance of the child’s mother, with second-degree murder. Although he pleaded not guilty to those charges, he later accepted a plea deal for manslaughter.

Officials say Parker caused the toddler’s death by shaking, kicking, and squeezing him.

