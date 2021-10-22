Seneca Falls school bus driver accused of pushing 5-year-old into window

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Waterloo man was arrested after accusations that he was physical with a student on a school bus.

Officials from the Seneca Falls Police Department say 60-year-old David Crolick is charged with second degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Crolick was arrested Friday following an incident that occurred on October 7. Officials say they received a complaint that Crolick became physical with a student.

Authorities say during the investigation police learned Crolick, who was employed by the Seneca Falls Central School District as a bus driver, had pushed a 5-year-old student, causing the child to strike the window of the bus.

Authorities say the child sustained a minor injury to his ear during the altercation, but did not require any medical attention.

Crolick was taken to Seneca County Correctional Facility, where he will be waiting arraignment at CAP COurt.