ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second teen who was convicted of second-degree murder for his involvement in setting a man on fire on Lyell Avenue will be sentenced Wednesday.

In March 2021, 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser died one month after he was set on fire in a Lyell Ave. apartment. Then-14-year-old Adriel Riley, Jr., along with then-16-year-old Zayvion Perry, were identified as suspects and arrested.

Riley and Perry faced charges of second-degree murder, arson, and criminal possession of a weapon. They pleaded not guilty, but Riley ended up waiving his right to a trial by jury.

Perry pleaded guilty to manslaughter years later. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison back in March 2023.

Riley was originally supposed to be sentenced back in March, but it was postponed until April.