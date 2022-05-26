ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force announced Sunday they identified a second suspect in connection to a 2021 murder on Park Avenue.

On June 7, 2021, 26-year-old city resident Keith Arnold was stabbed to death following a fight outside of 725 Park Ave.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit identified 27-year-old Morris L. Jones Jr. of Rochester and was taken into custody in Dallas, Texas in November of 2021. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Task Force officials said they took 24-year-old Michael S. Jones into custody at a local residence. Jones has been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court Friday morning.

The United States Marshals Violent Felony Task Force is comprised of members from the US Marshals Service, the Rochester Police Department, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police as well as Monroe County Probation and Parole.

