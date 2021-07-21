Second Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee Street shooting

ROCEHSTER, N.Y (WROC) — A second Rochester man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Genesee Street in June.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 20-year old Dayvon Dunbar has been charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Genesee and Sawyer Streets around 7 p.m. on June 17.

Upon arrival, investigators found 22-year-old Brandon McClary, of Rochester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McClary was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Dunbar was arraigned in his hospital room, where he still recovering from gunshots wounds sustained in an incident not related to the crime he has been charged with,” officials said in a statement.

Dunbar is the second person charged in the shooting death of McClary.

In late June, 21-year old Troy Jones was charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.