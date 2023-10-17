ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man was arrested following a hit-and-run that happened on West Ridge Road back in September, the Greece Police Department announced Monday.

Police said that 32-year-old Cody Waters left the scene of an accident that occurred on West Ridge Road — where a man was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road.

On September 3, officers said they found the 42-year-old man with injuries to his head and lower body. The victim was rushed into surgery at URMC and survived.

Investigators determined the victim was walking along the crosswalk when a motorcycle ran a red light and hit him. The motorcyclist did not stay at the scene. Police added that at least three motorcyclists were involved.

Rochester police later spotted three motorcycles in the area of West Ridge Road and attempted to stop them near Mt. Read Boulevard. After a chase, one of the motorcyclists crashed into a vehicle. The individual, a 31-year-old Lyndonville man, was taken to URMC for an arm injury.

31-year-old Jason Hirtreiter of Albion was arrested after the chase and was charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Waters, who was accused of driving one of the other bikes, sped away from the scene.

Waters was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Greece Town Court at a later date.

Greece Police still have not confirmed which one of the motorcyclists hit the victim.