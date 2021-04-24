Seattle teen fatally shot after answering his front door

SEATTLE. W.A. (AP) — Seattle police say a teen boy was shot and killed at his family home Friday night after he answered the front door.

Police went to the Rainier Beach home just before 11 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. Witnesses told officers that the gunman knocked on the home’s front door, and when the 16-year-old boy answered, he was shot multiple times.

Police said the gunman then fled. Responding officers tried lifesaving measures but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the shooting remains under investigation.