ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking for help in identifying two suspects.

Officers believe the two are connected to as assault shooting from last September on Wilkins Street.

Suspect one was described as a medium complexion, beard and ponytail. Suspect two was decribed as medium complexion, and short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Amato at (585) 428-1342 or if you wish to stay anonymous, call crimestoppers at (585) 423-9300.