SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Schuyler County man has been indicted by a Livingston County Grand Jury in connection to a stabbing back in June.

24-year-old Gregory Cunningham is now facing attempted murder charges. He is accused of stabbing a 34-year-old woman inside of a Walmart in Geneseo.

According to police, the attack was unprovoked. If convicted, Cunningham would face anywhere from five to 25 years in prison.