Rush man, 26, pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. said Thursday that a Rush man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Rungrot Phimthong, 26, had a laptop in October 2018 which contained more than 600 images of child pornography. Some of the photos depicted minors under the age of 12.

Phimthong also admitted that in December 2017, he sent images of child pornography to other individuals.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September 29.