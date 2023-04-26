ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was injured after she was hit by a car in the area of Lyell Avenue and Glide Street Wednesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that the victim, who was in her 30s, was walking in the area of Lyell Ave. and Glide St. when she was struck by a motor vehicle. She then went to Potomac Street, where officers found her.

The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

According to RPD, the vehicle that struck her did not stay at the scene. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.