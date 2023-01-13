ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was stabbed Friday morning on Lake View Park, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officials say they responded to a call before 12:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Lake View Park for the report of a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, the RPD says they located a woman in her 30’s who had been stabbed at least once in the lower body.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital where she currently is being treated for injuries that according to the RPD are non-life threatening.

The RPD says the circumstances that led up to the stabbing are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.