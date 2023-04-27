ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was shot during a robbery on Second Street overnight into Thursday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that one officer was waved down by a vehicle heading to Rochester General Hospital. The victim, who is in her 40s, had at least one gunshot wound in her upper body. She is in critical condition but is stable.

Investigators said the woman was shot during a robbery on Second St. No suspects are in custody.

RPD asks anyone with information on the shooting and robbery to call 911.