ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a woman was involved in a fight on Spring Street and then a car accident on Monroe Avenue — all taking place overnight into Thursday.

Officers said they first got a report of multiple people shot on Monroe Avenue, which did not happen. However, they learned that a 29-year-old woman got into a fight with an unknown suspect. During the fight, the suspect damaged the victim’s car.

The victim then drove away with three other people in the car — two 31-year-old women and a 28-year-old man — before getting into an accident on Monroe Ave. near the 490 west ramp.

RPD said the victim and the two other women were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

New York State Police also responded to the area for reports of alleged criminal activity, however, no suspects are in custody.