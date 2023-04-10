ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested early Monday morning following a police chase that ended on Avenue D, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say that they received reports that an individual was seen on Weyl Street firing gunshots into the air before driving away in a vehicle. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

A few minutes later, police said they saw the suspect driving in the area. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off on Avenue D. After a pursuit, the car ended up crashing into a fire hydrant and an embankment on Avenue D.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, was the only one in the vehicle. She was arrested and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries from the crash.

RPD says that specific charges are pending as they investigate the incidents.