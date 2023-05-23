ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested for assaulting a laundromat employee with a handgun, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said they arrived at the Hudson Ave. laundromat for the report of customer trouble. They found an employee with facial injuries.

The employee told RPD that a customer broke a dryer and asked for a refund. When the clerk refused, the customer got angry and allegedly got a gun from her car and struck the clerk in the face. The gun discharged as a result. RPD said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, RPD found the suspect’s vehicle on Clifford Avenue. She was arrested and police recovered a loaded handgun. Additionally, her 9-year-old child was in the backseat and was given to a family member.

29-year-old Mahlaysia Johnson was charged with second-degree assault, second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.