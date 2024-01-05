Editor’s Note: The following press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 10:15 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department will provide an update on an arrest in a cold case that’s lasted nearly two decades.

It has not been confirmed which case this is, but this comes just a few days after an arrest was made in the arson and murder of 8-year-old Savannah Streber back in 2004. Timothy Kuhn was accused of starting the fire that killed Streber. He was arrested in Florida and extradited back to New York.

Chief David Smith will be holding the press conference at 10:15 a.m. and will be joined by members of law enforcement.

