ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested following a police chase that occurred throughout the City of Rochester early Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that a man was seen driving a car in the area of Portland Avenue and Carter Street. The man was wanted for several charges including burglary and robbery.

After attempting to stop him, the car drove off and a chase began. It ended in the area of Norton Street and Goodman Street after the man drove over spike strips.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.