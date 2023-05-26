ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed following a shooting that took place at an apartment complex on Van Auker Street early Friday morning, according to the police union.

There has been no confirmation on the identity and age of the person who was killed nor if there were any suspects that were taken into custody.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident and will provide information later on in the day.

