ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on North Plymouth Avenue near Church Street.

Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies.

Separate ambulances took the victims to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victims were involved in an altercation in front of 50 N. Plymouth Avenue,” the RPD said.

Police say they were shot and then the suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.