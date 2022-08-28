ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers responded to two separate shootings on Sunday that occurred within minutes of each other.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Elk Hotel for a person shot. Officers found a 32-year-old female city resident with one gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then said that after 5:30 p.m., they responded to another report of a person shot. This time, RPD officers arrived to a residence on Woodward Street and found a 51-year-old woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.