ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested Saturday morning in connection to a fight on Weyl St. where a 76-year-old male and 32-year-old male were stabbed and remain in the hospital, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced.

The RPD says officers responded to a 911 call on Weyl St. Saturday shortly after 1:00 a.m.

While officers were on scene, they were alerted to an active fight in the road that was related to the initial 911 call that officers responded to, according to the RPD.

As a result of the fight, the RPD says a 32-year-old male and a 76-year-old male were stabbed.

Both were taken to Strong Hospital where the RPD says they are currently being treated for their serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The RPD adds that the officers on scene did apply a tourniquet to one of the victims in order to control bleeding.

A 29-year-old male city resident and a 33-year-old male city resident were arrested in relation to the stabbings and were both charged with assault in the second degree, according to the RPD.

The RPD says this remains an active investigation.