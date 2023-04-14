ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate stabbings that took place within minutes of each other.

Police said the first stabbing took place on Champlain St. At 11:21 p.m., RPD received the report of a person stabbed. When they arrived, they found a man in his 60s who was stabbed at least once in his upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD said that they then received a report at 11:32 p.m. that a victim walked into Strong Hospital with a stab wound. The victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed at least once in his upper body. He was being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries. Police are unsure where the stabbing took place.

Investigators said there is no evidence that the two stabbings are related. No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on either incident is asked to call 911.