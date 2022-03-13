ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a double homicide that took place overnight Sunday on State Street.

Authorities say officers arrived to the scene shortly before 2 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 20s who had been shot at least one time.

According to police, he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials say private vehicles took three additional shooting victims to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say one of the victims is a man in his 30s. That man also succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

“The remaining two victims, both males in their 20s, are in stable condition at Strong Hospital,” officials said.

Police do not have anyone in custody and they ask anyone who has further information to call 911.

