ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder for their alleged involvement in a December shooting on Monroe Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that on December 3, a 27-year-old man was shot on Monroe Avenue in the upper body. He was treated for life-altering injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

28-year-old Dale McCarthy Jr. was arrested on December 19 after investigators identified him as the suspected shooter. Thanks to help from the public, investigators later identified 42-year-old Chicko Dillard as another suspect involved in the shooting. Dillard was arrested on Tuesday.

Both McCarthy and Dillard were charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. McCarthy was on parole in relation to a 2018 robbery conviction and Dillard was on parole for a 2005 conviction for attempted murder, assault, and robbery.