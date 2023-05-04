ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced the arrest of two men following a possible burglary and police chase early Thursday morning.

According to RPD, a sergeant saw a box truck behind the Hickey Freeman building and damage to the perimeter fence. The suspects — a 38-year-old man and a 58-year-old man — were seen getting into the truck and driving away as soon as the sergeant arrived.

Officers said the truck was trying to evade police, but ended up crashing into a tree in the area of Hollenbeck St. and Morrill St. One of the men ran away from the scene but was arrested along with the other suspect.

Investigators said that, at this time, it doesn’t look like the two men entered the Hickey Freeman building.

One of the men was taken to Rochester General Hospital for a complaint of pain from the crash, but no other injuries were reported. Charges against the suspects are pending.