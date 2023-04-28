ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police and the New York State Police are investigating a car chase involving gunfire in the area of University Avenue and North Goodman Street.

According to RPD, NYSP units saw the two vehicles in pursuit of each other. They later saw gunfire coming from one of the vehicles. They said the gunfire was not directed at authorities.

Troopers said that they attempted to pursue the two vehicles, but were unsuccessful. Evidence of gunfire was found on University Avenue. There were no injuries and no damage to property.

RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.

