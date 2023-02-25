ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are currently investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting, officers confirmed.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Rochester General Hospital for a shooting victim walk-in, they said.

Officers confirmed an 18-year-old had been dropped off via car, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He is not a city resident, they said, and his injuries are not life threatening.

Officers said they do not know the location or circumstances of the shooting, but added that they do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, and the investigation remains ongoing.