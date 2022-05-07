ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old was injured following an overnight shooting near Silver Street Saturday.

Officials say the teen was shot at least once in his upper body around 1:40 a.m. When officers located the victim, he was inside a vehicle that had also been struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

