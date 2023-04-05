ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced that a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to two smash-and-grabs that occurred overnight into Wednesday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., RPD said that it appeared that a vehicle was used to intentionally crash into the front of a gas station on North Goodman Street. The vehicle and the suspects were no longer on the scene, but investigators said that a group of young individuals entered the gas station before leaving the scene in two separate vehicles — a dark-colored SUV and a white Kia.

Then, around 3 a.m., police said that a dark-colored, Hyundai SUV was used to crash into the front of Chilli Convenience and Smoke Shop on Chili Avenue. The SUV was still on the scene. RPD said that the suspects entered the building, stole property, and drove away in a white Kia, which is believed to be the same one used in the N. Goodman St. burglary.

Investigators said that it is most likely that the suspects in the N. Goodman St. smash-and-grab were involved in the Chili Ave. burglary.

15 minutes later, RPD said they found a white Kia driving fast on State Street near Morrie Silver Way, which they believed to be the vehicle used in the smash-and-grabs. Police tried conducting a traffic stop, but the Kia kept driving. The vehicle then crashed into a wall near Mill Street and the Inner Loop and came to a rest.

The driver ran away from the scene, but the 17-year-old was arrested. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. RPD believes that he was involved with at least one of the smash-and-grabs. Specific charges are being determined.